Armenian Ombudsman discusses imprisoned Hrachya Harutyunyan’s health condition with his Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Based on the information of the mass media, concerns were spread on December 24 over the imprisonment conditions and health status of Armenian citizen Hrachya Harutyunyan who is serving sentence in Russia.

Taking into account this Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan held a phone conversation with High Commissioner for Human Rights of Russia Tatiana Moskalkova over this issue, the Armenian Ombudsman’s office told “Armenpress”.

Agreement was reached that the representatives of the Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights will pay a special visit to Hrachya Harutyunyan in order to clarify whether the above-mentioned issues correspond to reality.