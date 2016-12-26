Turkish police arrest reporters, call them “Armenian scums”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkey continues jailing reporters in Istanbul and Diyarbakir, Agos reports.

The Police arrested Diken’s editor Tunca Öğreten, Dihaber’s editor Ömer Çelik and journalist Metin Yoksu, Yolculuk newspaper representative Eray Sargın, BirGun newspaper worker Mahir Kanaat on charges of being “members of terrorist group”.

Dihaber’s editor Ömer Çelik was arrested in his house. The police forces entered his house and cursed him by saying you are “Armenian scums”.