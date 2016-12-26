EP President says elimination of visa regime for Turkey is impossible in near future

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz opposed to approving visa free regime within the EU for Turkey’s citizens in near future, reports Deutsche Welle.

“As long as Turkey has not carried out reforms in the legislation on fight against terrorism, there cannot be any talk on eliminating visa regime while visiting the EU”, he said.

Schulz considered unacceptable the restrictions of freedom of media during the period following the military coup attempt in the country.

Commenting on the rumors on restoring the death penalty, he stated: “If death penalty is restored in Turkey, the talks on the EU membership will end”.