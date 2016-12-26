Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Basketball Federation of Armenia conducted a survey to determine the best basketball player of 2016.

According to the survey, Armenia’s Andre Spight Mkrtchyan has been named best player of the year. In July, Spight was named best player of the European Championship for small countries in Moldova.

Captain of Armenia’s team Zareh Zargaryan is ranked 2nd, and Bryant Dunston concludes the top 3.

Anna Aslanyan, Diana Ramazyan and Victoria Tonoyan are named best women players respectively. Aslanyan delivered an outstanding performance in the U-18 European championship in Tbilisi.