Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan, 8 time chess champion of Armenia passed away at the age of 52.

Anastasyan was born in 1964 in Yerevan. Anastasyan won the Armenian Chess Championship in 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1992, 1994, and 2005.

He has won two team bronze medals and one individual gold medal at Chess Olympiads.

In 2016, Anastasyan was included in the Team Armenia in the Dresden World Senior Team Championship. The Armenian team took the second place.