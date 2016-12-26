Armenia’s Aronian and Melkumyan to take part in Doha Rapid & Blitz Championship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships have kicked off in Doha, Qatar.

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian and national team member Hrant Melkumyan will take part in the championship.

Participants of the event include world champion Magnus Carlsen, former champion Vishvanatan Anand, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Alexander Grishchuk and several other renown chess players.

Overall 120 chess players will take part in the championship.