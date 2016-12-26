“Last Christmas” – George Michael dead at 53

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. British singer George Michael, who became popular during the 80’s with Wham! and later built a successful solo career, died at his home in England on Sunday. Michael was 53 years old, Reuters reports.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," the statement said.

British law enforcement agencies said Michael’s death was "unexplained but not suspicious."

The most popular singles of Wham! in the 80s include "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", "Careless Whisper", "Last Christmas" and "The Edge of Heaven".