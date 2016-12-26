Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

President Sargsyan departs for Russia on working visit


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan departed for Russia to take part in the upcoming sitting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO and the session of the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council on December 26 in St. Petersburg, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

 

 



