Healthcare year: Remarkable events of 2016

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare system in Armenia was full of various events in 2016.

ARMENPRESS pointed out the most outstanding and remarkable events.

An epidemic of the Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 was documented in Armenia.

The year 2016 began in Armenia with the so-called swine flu. Back in the beginning of the year, then healthcare minister Armen Muradyan announced , that 855 people were being treated in hospitals for acute respiratory viruses. 101 of them were pregnant, 672 children. 177 in 855 patients were diagnosed with H1N1. Unfortunately, two fatal cases were recorded.

Classes were suspended in schools and educational institutions in the country in order to contain the disease.

Doctors during the 4-day war in April

The country hadn’t yet recovered from the flu epidemic, and the April war began, where the medical personnel had their invaluable contribution. Doctors even undertook surgeries in the frontline, without having the necessary conditions. A soldier’s leg was saved from amputation due to the professional and quick work of doctors on the battlefield. Medical personnel even treated carotid artery wounds and heart damages right on the frontline. Numerous lives were saved during the April war due to the highly skilled work of Armenian medical personnel.

New healthcare minister takes office

Under the Presidential decree, on September 27, CEO of Ingo Armenia insurance Mr. Levon Altunyan was appointed healthcare minister. Former healthcare minister Armen Muradyan was elected rector of the Yerevan State Medical University by the Board of Trustees on December 24.

New law on medication passed by Parliament

According to healthcare officials, the new law on medication provides three principles: quality, safety and efficiency. The law aims at protecting the interests of the citizens. One of the most important changes under the new law is the fact that anti-biotic drugs will be sold in Armenia by prescription only.

2016 is also marked by the decrease of gender imbalance of newborns in the field of Maternal and Child healthcare

Maternal and Child healthcare is one of the priorities of the healthcare system. A decrease of gender imbalance of newborns has been documented in 2016, due to wide awareness campaigns, events and legislative changes aims at prevention of abortion. The sex ratio is currently 108 males/100 females.

Medical institutions renovated and equipped with new technical hardware

The Meghri regional medical center was inaugurated in the beginning of 2016 within the framework of modernization project of provincial hospitals, in line with the President’s policy of balanced development of regions.

5 outpatient clinics were opened during the year in villages. Currently the construction of Sevan medical center and modernization of Artashat medical center are underway. The Yolyan Hematology Center has also been modernized and received new equipment.