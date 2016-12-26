Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Turkey HDP party vice-president Aysel Tuğluk arrested


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Aysel Tuğluk, vice president of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP party has been detained by Turkish law enforcement agencies within the ongoing probe of the Diyarbakir Prosecutor’s Office.

Tuğluk was detained in Ankara. Charges against her are not yet known.

12 in 59 lawmakers of Turkey’s HDP party are currently under arrest.

 

 



