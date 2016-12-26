Russia declares national day of mourning in memory of Tu-154 plane crash victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On December 26 Russia observes a nationwide day of mourning in memory of 92 people who were killed in an aircraft crash near the city of Sochi, reports TASS.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which all national flags in the country were flying half-mast, and the cultural ceremonies and entertainment activities dedicated to New Year have been cancelled.

TASS reports the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane disappeared from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi on early Sunday. There were servicemen, media representatives and more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble on board. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate the New Year with the group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The choir’s conductor Valery Khalilov was also among the passengers. Public figure Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on the board.

At this moment there is no information on survivors.

Rescue operations are underway.

