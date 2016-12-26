Putin, Erdogan hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to the Turkish Anadolu agency.

Erdogan extended his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian plane crash in the Black Sea. The parties exchanged views on the necessity of expanding the ceasefire regime across the entire territory of Syria.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was also on the line during the phone talk.