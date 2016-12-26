Putin, Erdogan hold phone conversation
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to the Turkish Anadolu agency.
Erdogan extended his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian plane crash in the Black Sea. The parties exchanged views on the necessity of expanding the ceasefire regime across the entire territory of Syria.
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was also on the line during the phone talk.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 13:27 Mkhitaryan has high hopes for 2017
- 13:18 Armenian Ombudsman discusses imprisoned Hrachya Harutyunyan’s health condition with his Russian counterpart
- 12:44 Turkish police arrest reporters, call them “Armenian scums”
- 12:06 EP President says elimination of visa regime for Turkey is impossible in near future
- 12:02 Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia
- 11:58 Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies
- 11:46 Armenia’s Aronian and Melkumyan to take part in Doha Rapid & Blitz Championship
- 10:36 “Last Christmas” – George Michael dead at 53
- 10:30 President Sargsyan departs for Russia on working visit
- 10:26 NKR’s fate cannot be decided without its participation - Vladimir Kazimirov’s interview to “Armenpress”
- 10:23 Healthcare year: Remarkable events of 2016
- 10:10 Turkey HDP party vice-president Aysel Tuğluk arrested
- 10:06 Russia declares national day of mourning in memory of Tu-154 plane crash victims
- 09:59 Putin, Erdogan hold phone conversation
- 09:57 Adoption of new Customs Code to become major event of EAEU summit
- 09:50 Fog, clear ice, snowfalls across highways in Armenia
- 09:48 Azerbaijani forces fire more than 300 shots at Nagorno Karabakh line of contact
- 12.24-17:32 Technical requirements for brandy & wine production to be toughened in Armenia
- 12.24-17:20 Slaughterhouses to be built in all provinces of Armenia
- 12.24-17:13 Snowfalls expected across Armenia
- 12.24-16:54 Turkey’s ruling party official shot dead, gunmen at large
- 12.24-16:30 Aleppo citizens return to their homes
- 12.24-16:00 Conditions must be created for qualified IT professionals to stay in Armenia
- 12.24-15:33 New FIFA rule to allow only captains to speak to referees
- 12.24-15:24 President Hollande stresses personal responsibility in settlement of NK conflict
- 12.24-15:14 Sole survivor of 1972 JAT Flight 367 crash Vesna Vulović dies
- 12.24-14:57 All highways of national/interstate significance open for traffic
- 12.24-14:31 Over 100,000 evacuated in Indonesia amid heavy floods
- 12.24-13:47 Ex-healthcare minister Muradyan elected 22nd rector of YSMU
- 12.24-13:28 Football legend Diego Maradona wants to work in Napoli FC
- 12.24-13:14 “Armenia Wine” to sign 700 tons Vayotz Dzor grape deal
- 12.24-13:03 Agriculture ministry aims for public-private co-op
- 12.24-12:56 “Good friend of Armenian people”, first Russian Ambassador to Armenia passes away aged 84
- 12.24-12:41 Few highways difficult to pass throughout Armenia
- 12.24-12:17 Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
21:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 8165 times Mkhitaryan able to alone perform functions of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata- Eurosport
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4288 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 2899 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
12:51, 12.21.2016
Viewed 1792 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan named best footballer of the year of Armenia for 6th consecutive time
13:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 1678 times President Sargsyan holds meeting with FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schultz