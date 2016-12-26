Adoption of new Customs Code to become major event of EAEU summit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on December 26 in St. Petersburg, reports TASS.

The heads of Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will summarize the results of the Union’s first two years work and will outline the further development paths of that integration Union during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session.

The major event of the summit will be the signing of the agreement on the EAEU new Customs Code. It is expected to adopt a number of multilateral documents that mainly aim at moving forward the process of forming common Eurasian market of goods and services. Moreover, the heads of states will approve the major directions of the Union’s international activity for 2017 and will discuss the EAEU’s various aspects of cooperation with key trade-economic partners.

During the CSTO Collective Security Council’s sitting, the heads of Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will discuss the actual sectors of allied mutual cooperation within the organization. Exchange of opinions is expected on key issues of global and regional agenda, including combating terrorism and extremism threats, the fight against illegal circulation of drugs and weapons.