Fog, clear ice, snowfalls across highways in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. As of 09:00, December 26, several highways in the territory of Armenia are difficult to pass. The Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvajar and Gyumri-Armavir highways are difficult to pass, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry reported snowfalls in Kotayk, Ararat, Armavir, Lori, Spitak, Aragatsotn and Syunik, and foggy conditions in Goris city and “Meghri hill”.

The highways of Aparan and Aragats, Saravan-Zanger and Ghegharkunik are partly covered in clear ice.

According to the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all kinds of vehicles using snow chains.