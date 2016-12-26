Azerbaijani forces fire more than 300 shots at Nagorno Karabakh line of contact

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress”, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime over 35 times from various caliber weapons across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued an announcement which reads:

“Overnight December 25-26 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 35 times by firing more than 300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Defense Army forces didn’t take countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks”.