Technical requirements for brandy & wine production to be toughened in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The technical requirements for production of brandy and wine in Armenia will gradually be toughened, agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan told a year-end press conference. He mentioned measures are taken to develop brandy production. “Armenian brandy is a brand and has no need for competition in the market. It’s another issue that we have to ensure the continuation of that reputation by maintaining the quality of grapes”, the minister said.

The minister said brandy and wine production in Armenia must be in line with the current international standards. “There are factories willing to make high quality products, and there are other factories who are simply engaged in bottling alcohol”, Arakelyan said, adding there is also an issue of correct representation in the market.