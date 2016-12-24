Slaughterhouses to be built in all provinces of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The agriculture ministry will engage a 100% slaughterhouse operations starting July 1, 2017. Agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan told a year-end press conference that there are some provinces which lack slaughterhouses.

“Slaughterhouses must be built in the provinces of Gegharkunik, Tabush, Shirak and Armavir”, the minister said, assuring that a quite progress will be made by this in the field.

“First of all we will have healthy meat on our tables”, he said.

He mentioned that the ministry’s actions in 2017 include the works of introducing the agricultural insurance pilot program. “We already launched studies and we will do everything for this program to succeed”, the minister said.