Snowfalls expected across Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The territory of Armenia will be influenced by an active Mediterranean cyclone on December 25.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS snowfalls are expected throughout the entire territory of Armenia. In separate parts, specifically in the Ararat plain, Vayots Dzor and Yerevan heavy snowfalls are expected. Blizzards, clear ice and low visibility are forecasted in mountainous terrains and mountain passes.

Overnight December 25-26, temperature will rise by 13-15 degrees, and by 6-8 degrees during daytime.