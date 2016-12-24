Turkey’s ruling party official shot dead, gunmen at large

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Yilmaz Bultun, vice-president of Ankara’s Cankaya district’s office of the ruling “Justice and Development” party has been killed, Hurriyet reports.

According to reports, Bultun was on his way home when 4 armed men opened fire from a vehicle. Bultun was hospitalized and later succumbed to his wounds.

The perpetrators of the shooting are still at large.

An investigation is underway.