Turkey’s ruling party official shot dead, gunmen at large
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Yilmaz Bultun, vice-president of Ankara’s Cankaya district’s office of the ruling “Justice and Development” party has been killed, Hurriyet reports.
According to reports, Bultun was on his way home when 4 armed men opened fire from a vehicle. Bultun was hospitalized and later succumbed to his wounds.
The perpetrators of the shooting are still at large.
An investigation is underway.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 17:32 Technical requirements for brandy & wine production to be toughened in Armenia
- 17:20 Slaughterhouses to be built in all provinces of Armenia
- 17:13 Snowfalls expected across Armenia
- 16:54 Turkey’s ruling party official shot dead, gunmen at large
- 16:30 Aleppo citizens return to their homes
- 16:00 Conditions must be created for qualified IT professionals to stay in Armenia
- 15:33 New FIFA rule to allow only captains to speak to referees
- 15:24 President Hollande stresses personal responsibility in settlement of NK conflict
- 15:14 Sole survivor of 1972 JAT Flight 367 crash Vesna Vulović dies
- 14:57 All highways of national/interstate significance open for traffic
- 14:31 Over 100,000 evacuated in Indonesia amid heavy floods
- 13:47 Ex-healthcare minister Muradyan elected 22nd rector of YSMU
- 13:28 Football legend Diego Maradona wants to work in Napoli FC
- 13:14 “Armenia Wine” to sign 700 tons Vayotz Dzor grape deal
- 13:03 Agriculture ministry aims for public-private co-op
- 12:56 “Good friend of Armenian people”, first Russian Ambassador to Armenia passes away aged 84
- 12:41 Few highways difficult to pass throughout Armenia
- 12:17 Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
- 12:03 Temperature rises in Armenia by 5-7 degrees
- 11:47 Armenia’s Pizzelli scores for Al-Fujairah
- 11:32 Milan win Supercoppa Italiana over Juventus, Buffon marks 600th appearance
- 11:21 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11:17 Deputy FM Kocharyan takes part in inauguration ceremony of Igor Dodon in Chișinău
- 11:13 Nalbandian holds meeting with regional director of “Konrad Adenauer” foundation
- 11:00 Azerbaijan makes 30 ceasefire violations overnight in NK line of contact
- 12.23-21:36 Armenia’s Finance Minister sees no hardships for state debt service
- 12.23-21:24 Putin sends congratulatory message to Trump
- 12.23-19:50 500 million USD investments to be made in Armenia’s urban development sphere in 2017
- 12.23-19:25 Armenia first door for post-isolated Iran - editor-in-chief of “Azdak” daily
- 12.23-19:12 Armenia’s state debt to GDP ratio will amount to nearly 55% at the end of year
- 12.23-19:05 Tuition fee compensation for Syrian-Armenians to be added by 26% in 2017
- 12.23-17:41 Reception for media representatives takes place at Presidential Palace of Armenia
- 12.23-17:20 Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass
- 12.23-17:15 Talks underway with Russian side on expansion of Upper Lars passability
- 12.23-17:06 Putin responds to question of his participation in 2018 presidential election
21:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 7821 times Mkhitaryan able to alone perform functions of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata- Eurosport
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 3283 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 2525 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
11:22, 12.17.2016
Viewed 2445 times Eurosport.uk names Henrikh Mkhitaryan best footballer of week
14:40, 12.17.2016
Viewed 2337 times Azerbaijan will suffer a bitter defeat and lose territories in case of unleashing new war – first President of Armenia