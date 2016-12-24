Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Aleppo citizens return to their homes


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of Aleppo are returning to their homes in the liberated districts of the city, Komersant reports.

The military has allowed citizens to return to their homes in areas where bomb squads and field engineers have completed their work.

Bomb squads continue clearing operations throughout the city.

Earlier on December 22 the Syrian Army announced that Aleppo has been fully liberated.

 



