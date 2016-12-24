Conditions must be created for qualified IT professionals to stay in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is leading in both Europe and EEU member states with indicators in the Information Technologies sector, Vahan Hovsepyan, director of the “ARMIX” foundation and Armenian Union of Operators told reporters.

“We have big opportunities for development of digital economy in Armenia. We are ready for the digital revolution”, he said.

Speaking about the “Young Programmers” NGO, he mentioned that it greatly helps the youth in developing their skills and acquiring knowledge.

“We have several organizations in the field, which work with businesses, however we didn’t have a company protecting the interests of young employees directly. In this regard the organization is very important, since it helps the youth to become the value which we will have for the digital economy”, he stressed.

Currently the foundation has 13 member companies in the field of telecommunications: UCOM, ORANGE ARMENIA, VIVACELL-MTS, ARMINCO, ISOC AM, KARABAKH TELECOM and others.

In respond to the reporters’ question as to regardless the great demand in the sector, why the specialists are few, Hovsepyan said:

“On one hand that’s an issue of training professionals, in the direction of which we have several initiatives in the field: creation of a technology university, reinforcement of existing universities, empowerment of content. We also have to solve the issue which will allow good professionals to stay in Armenia, because we are creating an opportunity to develop, however there comes a stage when reaching a certain level, programmers no longer want to stay here and leave the country. If we have such conditions in Armenia, they will stay. Both the ministry and associations of the field are engaged in these directions, and in the upcoming month we will present a comprehensive program directed at solving these issues”.