New FIFA rule to allow only captains to speak to referees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. FIFA is currently discussing a new rule where only captains will be allowed to speak to the referees.

“Currently many players are complaining to referees, we must however be able to help referees, at the same time maintaining the dynamics and appeal of football”, FIFA Chief Officer for Technical Development Marco Van Basten said.

A similar rule is enforced in rugby, where only the referee is allowed to speak to the captains and vice versa.