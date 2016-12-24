President Hollande stresses personal responsibility in settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. French President François Hollande stressed the responsibilities assumed by France and personally him regarding achieving a stable settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through negotiations, Hollande mentioned in a message addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“France and I personally have assumed a responsibility in achieving a stable settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through negotiations”, Hollande said.