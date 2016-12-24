Sole survivor of 1972 JAT Flight 367 crash Vesna Vulović dies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Vesna Vulović, the Serbian flight attendant who was the sole survivor of the 1972 JAT Yugoslav Airlines Flight 367 crash, passed away in Belgrade. Vulovic survived the highest fall without a parachute – 10km.

After the crash the Serbian flight attendant suffered numerous fractures and injuries, she remained in a coma for a few days, but eventually she fully recovered. In 1985 the Guinness World Records included her in the book for surviving the highest fall without a parachute.

According to the Serbian Večernje novosti, 67 year old Vulovic was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on December 23. The cause of the death is not reported, but according to the Serbian media, Vulovic had health issues.