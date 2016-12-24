All highways of national/interstate significance open for traffic

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As of 14:30, December 24, snowfalls are observed along the highways of Meghri region, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS.

Clear ice has formed on the highways of Vayk, Sisian, Goris, Tumanyan, Dilijan and the Vardenyats Pass.

Highway supervision agencies are carrying out clearing operations in the abovementioned areas/

All highways of interstate and national significance are open for traffic.