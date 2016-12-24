Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Over 100,000 evacuated in Indonesia amid heavy floods


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Over 100 thousand Indonesians were evacuated as result of heavy floods, local media reported.

More than 20,000 homes, two bridges and over 60 medical institutions have been damaged amid the heavy floods.

Currently local police forces, military and rescue teams are operating in the affected region.  

 

 



