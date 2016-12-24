Ex-healthcare minister Muradyan elected 22nd rector of YSMU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The 9th session of the Board of Trustees was held in Yerevan’s Mkhitar Heratsi State Medical University, the agenda of which included the election of the rector. Acting rector and only candidate Armen Muradyan briefly presented his vision for the university’s development, and later answered to the questions of the board. 30 of the 32 members of the Board of Trustees were present. Muradyan presented his program of development of the university, which has three main directions: education, medical services and science.

According to the program, the purpose of the development of education is raising the level of education of the university and providing international quality education, which will enable to transform the university’s educational hubs into regional centers. In addition, not only is it planned to increase the number of foreign students, but also to involve students from new countries. The purpose of development of medical services is to develop medical tourism, providing services which will be competitive in the international market in terms of quality and price. The YSMU aims to develop its scientific potential and to become a scientific-medical center.

Armen Ashotyan, President of the Board of Trustees congratulated the newly elected rector, mentioning that the board is willing to maximally assist the new leader of the YSMU, the staff and students.

Armen Muradyan was elected 22nd rector of the Yerevan State Medical University in a 29 in favor and 1 against voting results.