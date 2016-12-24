Football legend Diego Maradona wants to work in Napoli FC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Argentine football legend Diego Maradona wants to work in Italy’s Napoli FC.

Maradona already began negotiating with the club. According to initial reports, Maradona wants to be in a football environment, next to football players.

Diego Maradona played for Napoli during 1984-1991, scoring 115 goals and making 259 appearances, a record number for the team.