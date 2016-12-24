“Armenia Wine” to sign 700 tons Vayotz Dzor grape deal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. “Armenia Wine” will sign a contract on the procurement of 700 tons of grapes in Vayots Dzor province, Armenia, agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan told a year-end press conference. The minister urged supply/purveyance organizations to announce their needs beforehand to avoid any issues.

“In that case the villagers will understand what to plant. If that forecast is absent, everything remains unspecified”, he said.

The minister said a priority direction of the ministry in the upcoming year will be working with supply/purvey organizations.