Agriculture ministry aims for public-private co-op

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of agriculture will improve its subsidizing tools for the upcoming year for the benefit of villagers, Ignati Arakelyan, agriculture minister of Armenia, told a year-end press conference. According to the minister, talks are underway with companies regarding imports of fertilizers.

“We will announce a tender and we will do everything for villagers to have fertilizers”, he said. Speaking about the program on establishing cattle breeding facilities, the minister said criteria will be designed for the best breeding facilities operating in Armenia.

“We will cooperate with the private sector, and the state will either lend or subsidize”, the minister said, adding the direction of the ministry will be establishing state-private sector cooperation.

Arakelyan also highlighted the census of agriculture, which will enable to analyze the indicators of the agriculture strategy.

“These indicators will enable us to understand how we will develop agriculture in the future”, he said.