“Good friend of Armenian people”, first Russian Ambassador to Armenia passes away aged 84

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The role of Vladimir Stupishin – first Ambassador of Russia to Armenia – in developing and strengthening the Armenia-Russia interstate relations was big, taking into consideration the difficult geopolitical situation of that period, MP and former Prime Minister (1992-1993) Khosrov Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS, speaking about Stupishin’s tenure in Armenia as Ambassador in 1992-1994. Vladimir Stupishin passed away on December 23, aged 84.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Harutyunyan extended his condolences to the late Ambassador’s family and the Russian leadership, saying : “Those years were difficult and contradictory, former Soviet states were attempting to find their place in the difficult geopolitical situation following the collapse of the USSR, they were trying to act, taking into consideration their long-term interests. No state system existed as such, the CIS formation had begun, which had the role of a structure guaranteeing the divorce process, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was present and in those difficult conditions Vladimir Stupishin was appointed Ambassador of Russia to Armenia. Russia was facing multiple domestic challenges, on the other hand the process of establishing new ties with former USSR republics had begun, and in the NK issue it was facing a dilemma: between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the role of Ambassadors in those conditions had an exclusive responsibility. With his activities, Stupishin paved a new way in the Armenian-Russian relations, displaying constructivism in the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict as well”.

According to Khosrov Harutyunyan, Stupishin had great experience and successfully displayed his skills during his tenure.

Former PM Harutyunyan emphasized that Stupishin was closely connected with the Armenian people, Armenian culture, was concerned about the further development of relations between the two countries.

“He was a good friend of the Armenian people”, Harutyunyan said.