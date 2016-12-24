Few highways difficult to pass throughout Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As of 12:00, December 24, several highways are difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS the Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvajar highway are difficult to pass.

Clear ice has formed in some parts of the highways in Aparan region, Dilijan, Sotk-Karvajar, Vardenyats Pass, Stepanavan-Alaverdi-Odzun, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Goris-Sisian-“Zanger”, Saravan-“Zanger” and Shirak.

According to the Georgian authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.