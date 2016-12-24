Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is all geared up for the upcoming match of Manchester United.

Manchester United are set to play against Sunderland on December 26, and Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan will take part in the match.

The Manchester United vs. Sunderland match will start 19:00 Yerevan time on December 26.