Temperature rises in Armenia by 5-7 degrees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Warm air currents have reached Armenia today at dawn, Gagik Surenyan, deputy head of the meteorological center of “Hydromet” service of the Emergency Situations ministry said via Facebook.

“Today at 10:00, the temperature in all provinces of Armenia has risen by 5-7 degrees compared to yesterday. If yesterday the temperature in Yerevan was -17…-18, today it’s -10…-12”, he said.