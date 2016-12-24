Armenia’s Pizzelli scores for Al-Fujairah

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s midfielder Marcos Pizzelli scored a goal for UAE’s Al-Fujairah.

During the Al-Fujairah-Al Shaab match in the UAE tour, Pizzelli scored a goal for Al-Fujairah. The match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Marcos Pizzelli was in the starting lineup of Al-Fujairah.