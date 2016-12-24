Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Milan win Supercoppa Italiana over Juventus, Buffon marks 600th appearance


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his 600th appearance for Juventus.

The Milan-Juventus match of the Italian Super Cup ended in a 1:1 draw, and Milan emerged victorious after the penalty shootout, winning the Super Cup.

For the legendary goalie Gianluigi Buffon this match was the 600th in Juventus.

 



