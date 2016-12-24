Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As of 10:00 December 24, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, including freight vehicles, the Georgian infrastructures and territorial development ministry told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies.

Drivers are urged to travel using exclusively winter tires, and carry snow chains at all times.

Clear ice has formed along the highways of Vayk, Sisian, Goris, Tumanyan and Dilijan and the Vardenyats Pass.

Clearing operations are underway.