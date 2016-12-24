Deputy FM Kocharyan takes part in inauguration ceremony of Igor Dodon in Chișinău

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Shavarsh Kocharyan, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, visited Chișinău on December 23 on a working visit to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

After the inauguration ceremony, deputy minister Kocharyan and Igor Dodon had a private conversation, where Kocharyan passed on Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulations and best wishes to the Moldovan President.

The sides expressed confidence that joint efforts aimed at further strengthening the traditionally friendly Armenia-Moldova relations will reveal the potential of bilateral cooperation and development of ties.