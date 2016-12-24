Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Nalbandian holds meeting with regional director of “Konrad Adenauer” foundation


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Edward Nalbandian, minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, held a meeting on December 23 with Thomas Shrapel, regional director of the “Konrad Adenauer” Foundation.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS the sides discussed the foundation’s works and programs in Armenia, the Armenian-German relations, Armenia-EU cooperation and several international and regional issues.

 



