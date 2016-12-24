Azerbaijan makes 30 ceasefire violations overnight in NK line of contact

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Overnight December 23-24 Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact approximately 30 times, firing around 350 shots from various caliber small arms at NKR posts. More intense violations occurred from “SVD” and “Istiglal” sniper rifles (94 rounds).

The press service of the NKR Defense Army told ARMENPRESS the NKR forces refrained from taking countermeasures and confidently continued carrying out their service.