Armenia’s Finance Minister sees no hardships for state debt service

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. There were no problems over state debt in 2016, neither will be in 2017, “Armenpress” reports Minister of Finance of Armenia Vardan Aramyan told in a press conference on December 23, summarizing year 2016.

“The sources to gather the 150 billion AMD deficits are already clearly known. It is clearly mentioned from where how much we will take and the share of the domestic market in the deficit. Naturally, here we encounter the factor of debt service. In 2017 debt service costs will amount to 119 billion AMD. There are no risks of being unable to implement the debt service. The target in 2017 for all of us will be attracting new investments. The recent years have shown that our key weak point are the foreign investments which gradually dropped, and we have to reverse this trend to record rise”, Vardan Aramyan said.

According to him, the first step for that is ensuring macroeconomic stability and conducting trustworthy macroeconomic policies. For the Minister, the state budget is reasonable and he adds that the budget inspire confidence among foreign investors as well.