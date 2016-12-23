500 million USD investments to be made in Armenia’s urban development sphere in 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The total investments in the sphere of urban development will amount to at least 500 million USD in 2017, Chairman of the State Urban Development Committee of Armenia Narek Sargsyan told the reporters on December 23.

“We have great expectations in 2017 in terms of investments. Various projects are in the phase of elaboration”, Sargsyan said.

According to him, there are some problems with “Sevan” hotel, premises of the “Youth house” and the Ministry of Education which need a solution.

Minister Sargsyan noted that talks are underway with potential investors to persuade them to implement investment projects in Jermuk, Gyumri and Ashtarak cities.

“We are working in Akhtala to build an international village. We do our best that an investor could feel safe in Armenia and see how state agencies treat with them”, he stated.