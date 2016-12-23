Armenia first door for post-isolated Iran - editor-in-chief of “Azdak” daily

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Editor-in-chief of Lebanon-based “Azdak” daily Shahan Gantaharyan referred to the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia in an article headlined “Towards both Eurasia and Europe”. “Armenpress” presents the full translation of the article.

Towards both Eurasia and Europe

The top level visit by the Iranian side to Armenia is of strategic importance from both political and economic perspectives and naturally it is not limited by signing protocols or standard procedures of working meetings.

In the roots of this visit is the first key step by Iran emerging after isolation seeking both Iran-Armenia and Iran-wider world new routes.

Armenia, and not necessarily only the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is the first door of post-isolated Iran. In fact, Rouhani’s next stops were in Kazakhstan and Kirgizstan. This means that our republic finalizes its status of a threshold to the EAEU with its geographic and transit factors.

Probably, this factor could have worked during the years of isolation as well, bringing benefits for both Iran and Armenia.

The issue is more far-reaching and prospective, also with the following explanation. Iran sees Armenia as a direct door to the Black Sea and from there to Europe. This transit location of Armenia is a unique factor for Iran in the phase of its unblocking.

The Republic of Armenia is a land bridge linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea and is an unavoidable route for Iranian trade with the West.

Some opinions of Russia’s negative influence to halt this type of an increased understanding between Armenia and Iran were present in Armenian media landscape with some argumentations.

Naturally, it is not ruled out that particularly when speaking about gas supplies the Russian factor might have had a role in limiting the diameters of Iranian gas pipes. Anyway, it might be exaggerated to claim that it was because of the Russian pressures and fault of the Armenian side that such a high level visit was delayed for some time and only now took place.

Inter-state relations are mutually beneficial and the increase of the level of these relations has been closely related with choosing a period of mutually favorable political situation.

Iran had to wait for international decisions on lifting isolation (even with delay and prolonged) in order reaching to the Black Sea through our country made any sense. Being under sanctions and having no exit to Europe made little sense for Iran to use Armenia’s transit location.

Most probably, Iranian trade with Europe through Armenia will not be fully exempted from obstacles. But the trends are quite clear. Iran is in the phase of overcoming isolation for which the significance of Armenia becomes gradually vivid as a key bridge with no alternatives.

By the way, those who followed the process of Armenian-Iranian relations must have noted how vigorously the Armenian side started to intensify economic (also political-economic) relations with Iran after the mitigation of sanctions imposed on Iran. A number of Armenian officials started to pay visits to Tehran one after another. It should be also mentioned that the contribution of the Ambassador of Armenia to Iran in these developments is rather visible. No doubt, the Iranian leadership also reacted in a tantamount way.

And now we witness the results of the works done.

Inter-state relations will develop based on factors of bilateral interest, they will develop and reach the top level. Now is the preparatory phase of Iran’s overcoming the isolation and Armenia’s assuming the role of a key bridge.

Shahan Gantaharyan

Editor-in-chief of Lebanon-based “Azdak” daily