Tuition fee compensation for Syrian-Armenians to be added by 26% in 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has allocated 1/3 of the $250 million budget for Syrian-Armenians to the social assistance and restoration works in Aleppo, “Armenpress” reports AGBU Armenia Deputy Director Hovik Eordekian told at the regular session of the Inter-Agency Commission on Coordination of Syrian-Armenians' Issues chaired by Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan.

During the session he presented a report and referred to the works done and to be done. “The tuition fees of Syrian Armenians will be compensated next year too, while the compensation will increase will increase by 26%”, he said.