Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia told “Armenpress”, on December 23, as of 17:00, there are certain roads in Armenia that are difficult to pass, including the Vardenyats Pass.

The roads of Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Stepanavan-Alaverdi, Sotk-Karvachar, Saravan-“Zanger”, Aparan-Aragac, Talin-Gyumri, Shirak and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

The emergency situations department of Georgia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs informs the Stepantsminda-Lars Highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.