Talks underway with Russian side on expansion of Upper Lars passability

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Talks are being held with the Russian side on expanding the opportunities for the Upper Lars passability, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan said on the sidelines of “Prospects for the development of EAEU-Armenia industrial cooperation” conference in Yerevan, reports “Armenpress”.

“We are working on that path, however, we must try to use other territories in order to carry out it, for instance, we can use Iran’s opportunities, as a transit country”, the Deputy Minister said.

He stated that within the framework of the conference works will be carried out on the development of joint cooperation.

“We already have 2 years of joint work experience with the EAEU member states. We clearly understand that previously our countries, being in the Soviet Union, had very serious cooperation ties: of course, now the situation is different, it seems to us that the traditions remained, and we hope that we can do the utmost to develop that cooperation based on that traditions, as well as the opportunities provided by the new union. We will discuss also the technological platforms that will enable to unite the technological innovations of our states and invest them in the industry”, the Deputy Minister stated.