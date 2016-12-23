Putin responds to question of his participation in 2018 presidential election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says it is early to speak about whether he plans to run for presidential election in 2018, reports TASS.

"When time is ripe, I will look at what is happening in the country, in the world and judging on what we did, what we can do and how we should do, a decision will be taken on my participation or non-participation in the future elections of president of Russia," Putin said at the annual big press conference as quoted by TASS.

The Russian President says it is possible early elections will be held in Russia, but he considers it unnecessary.

“It is possible, but it is not necessary”, he said.