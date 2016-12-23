Competition regulator records increase in sugar price

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) of Armenia has recorded a 30 dram increase of sugar prices in the country (9%), the reasons of which are currently being studied, SCPEC spokesperson Gayane Sahakyan told ARMENPRESS.

According to her, the ongoing research of the commission suggests raw sugar prices have increased internationally. Namely the increase comprised 52% in October of 2016 compared to January of 2016.

Sahakyan mentioned that working groups have been created to supervise pricing of goods in retail sectors, which holds daily monitoring in large supermarkets, to protect the interests of both consumers and businesses.