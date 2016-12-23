Armenia interested in quick signing of EAEU-Iran free trade agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The signing of the EAEU-Iran free trade agreement must be quickly held through Armenia’s assistance, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan said on the sidelines of “Prospects for the development of EAEU-Armenia industrial cooperation” conference in Yerevan, reports “Armenpress”.

“The markets of the EAEU and Iran are very interesting for each other. Here there are many cooperation opportunities, but what we are using is quite limited. In this sense the two sides have works to do. The EAEU presidents will approve the launch of talks over the EAEU-Iran free trade agreement soon. This will not only solve tariff issues, in other words, tariff reduction issues, but also it will provide an opportunity for non-tariff regulations. There is a common agreement to continue the works, and Armenia is interested in the quick signing of the agreement. This is going to be the biggest opportunity in order to record serious activeness in the bilateral Armenia-Iran, as well as the EAEU-Iran relations and trade turnover”, the Deputy Minister said.