Amount of investment to serve as key indicator for assessing activities of state agencies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultative meeting on December 23, which focused on the mechanisms and indicators for evaluation of the activities of ministries, government agencies and governors. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Prime Minister emphasized that a key assessment indicator will be the amount of investment, both internal and external.

“You have to submit by this yearend concrete proposals regarding the criteria to assess your performance, which shall specify the annual investment program,” Karen Karapetyan said. Prioritizing the availability of investment indicators in assessing the government agencies’ performance, the Premier noted that the matter should be given a systemic approach.

“You need to hold regular meetings with investors, show a business approach in order to improve the investment climate. We have potential investors who ought to be encouraged and get involved in different projects,” the Head of Government stressed.



The Prime Minister noted that each Province will have its individual passport featuring its characteristics, assets and development trends. Karen Karapetyan underscored that the activities of regional administrations should be based on the benchmarks stipulated in the passport.

“We have come to the conclusion that each region should have its own passport and community development programs, and the governors should be responsible for investments, which in turn will help improve the investment climate,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Head of Government told the participants to submit proposals concerning the performance assessment indicators within the shortest possible time frame.